Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SFM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $24.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.81. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $28.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James Leroy Nielsen sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $25,664.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amin N. Maredia sold 12,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $271,035.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,468 shares of company stock worth $1,392,000 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5,016.0% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,412,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365,483 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter worth approximately $38,674,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter worth approximately $18,318,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth approximately $16,984,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 13.8% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 5,722,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,296,000 after buying an additional 694,448 shares in the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, meat and seafood, deli and baked goods, packaged groceries, vitamins and supplements, bulk foods, dairy and dairy alternatives, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural body care and household items.

