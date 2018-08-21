STAAR Surgical (STAA) Director William P. Wall Sells 5,000 Shares

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Director William P. Wall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $206,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,235 shares in the company, valued at $671,317.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ STAA opened at $42.35 on Tuesday. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $43.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4,105.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.68.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $33.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 million. equities analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. BidaskClub cut STAAR Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut STAAR Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter worth $156,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 367.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

