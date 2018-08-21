Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 128,949 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $12,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STWD. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 296.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,931,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,931 shares during the last quarter. Madison International Realty Holdings LLC increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 635.3% in the 1st quarter. Madison International Realty Holdings LLC now owns 969,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,305,000 after acquiring an additional 837,408 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,047,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,895,000 after acquiring an additional 630,903 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,438,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,132,000 after acquiring an additional 332,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 880.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 326,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 293,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $22.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.35. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.47 and a 12 month high of $23.04.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $307.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.88 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 39.03%. The company’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STWD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

