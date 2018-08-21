State of Wisconsin Investment Board Trims Holdings in KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 38.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 58,085 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of KLA-Tencor worth $9,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 576.5% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 112,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,578,000 after acquiring an additional 96,227 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 18.9% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 135,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,893,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KLA-Tencor during the second quarter worth $504,000. Landmark Bank acquired a new position in KLA-Tencor during the second quarter worth $2,151,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 27.8% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 16,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

KLA-Tencor stock opened at $110.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61. KLA-Tencor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $88.44 and a fifty-two week high of $123.96.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 88.65% and a net margin of 19.87%. KLA-Tencor’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. KLA-Tencor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

In other KLA-Tencor news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.31, for a total value of $444,058.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $179,119.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,569.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,614 shares of company stock worth $3,827,549 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on KLA-Tencor from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on KLA-Tencor from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on KLA-Tencor from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on KLA-Tencor from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KLA-Tencor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.33.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

