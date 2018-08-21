State Treasurer State of Michigan Purchases Shares of 89,746 Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF)

State Treasurer State of Michigan purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 89,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JEF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th.

JEF opened at $23.48 on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $911.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.70 million. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, offers a range of products and services in investment banking, equities, fixed income, and wealth management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It engages in the debt capital market, equity capital market, merger and acquisition, private capital advisory, and restructuring and recapitalization businesses.

