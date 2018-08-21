Stevens Capital Management LP Boosts Position in Danaher Co. (DHR)

Stevens Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1,125.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,473 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 0.9% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $25,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 150.3% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 104,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.88, for a total transaction of $10,688,536.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 276,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,163,503.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William K. Daniel sold 103,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total transaction of $10,373,544.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,813,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 299,961 shares of company stock worth $30,619,691. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Danaher to $107.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America set a $113.00 target price on shares of Danaher and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.31.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.97. The stock had a trading volume of 23,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,509. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $80.80 and a 52 week high of $106.08. The firm has a market cap of $70.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The conglomerate reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. Danaher had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

