Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates Neutral Rating for Walmart (WMT)

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a research note published on Friday morning. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $95.00 price target on the retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Argus set a $112.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued a hold rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Walmart from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.92.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $96.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $267.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart has a 52 week low of $77.50 and a 52 week high of $109.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $127.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Walmart will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,190,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $100,756,440.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,347,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,345,051.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jacqueline P. Canney sold 8,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $676,502.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,851 shares in the company, valued at $4,973,498.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,792,256 shares of company stock worth $740,486,626. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

