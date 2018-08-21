Stipend 1-Day Volume Tops $1,601.00 (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 21st. Stipend has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $1,601.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stipend coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00002380 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Stipend has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.61 or 0.02203236 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00575541 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00015202 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00016256 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00022152 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00046961 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00026971 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00017004 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010589 BTC.

Stipend Profile

Stipend (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 7,734,049 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff. The official website for Stipend is stipend.me. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stipend Coin Trading

Stipend can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

