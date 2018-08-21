STMicroelectronics NV (STM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) will announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for STMicroelectronics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. STMicroelectronics posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for STMicroelectronics.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.15.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,796,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,391,343. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.85. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $16.74 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STM. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the second quarter valued at about $73,538,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 177.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,873,245 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $64,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,921 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 14.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,335,623 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $29,771,000 after purchasing an additional 165,520 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 6,533.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,246,613 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $27,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 21.2% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 998,945 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $22,097,000 after purchasing an additional 174,826 shares in the last quarter. 4.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

