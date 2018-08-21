Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 1,507 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 681% compared to the average volume of 193 call options.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $23.00 price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.11.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, insider Thomas A. Mccourt sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Mchugh sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $26,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,158.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,051 shares of company stock worth $1,210,062. Company insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. V Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 627.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 154,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 133,641 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $950,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.26 on Tuesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.64, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.03% and a negative return on equity of 2,073.20%. The business had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; and lesinurad for the treatment of hyperuricemia associated with uncontrolled gout in adults under the ZURAMPIC and DUZALLO names.

