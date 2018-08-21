StorageVault Canada (SVI) Price Target Increased to C$2.75 by Analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) had its price objective boosted by Industrial Alliance Securities from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on SVI. National Bank Financial reissued an outperfrom under weight rating on shares of StorageVault Canada in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$3.25 to C$3.40 in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a C$2.50 price target on shares of StorageVault Canada and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd.

SVI stock opened at C$2.77 on Friday. StorageVault Canada has a one year low of C$2.03 and a one year high of C$2.89.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, operates, and leases storage space for individual and commercial customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Self Storage and Portable Storage. It operates a network of 149 stores, including 90 company owned stores and 59 stores owned by third parties under the Access Storage, Depotium Mini-Entrepots, Sentinel Storage, and Storage For Your Life brands.

