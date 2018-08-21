Strayer Education (STRA) Now Covered by Analysts at Barrington Research

Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Strayer Education (NASDAQ:STRA) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on STRA. BidaskClub upgraded Strayer Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Strayer Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut Strayer Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Strayer Education to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Strayer Education from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Strayer Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.60.

Shares of Strayer Education stock traded up $1.83 on Tuesday, reaching $136.08. 1,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,926. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.90. Strayer Education has a 52 week low of $76.40 and a 52 week high of $134.36.

Strayer Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $114.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.65 million. Strayer Education had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Strayer Education will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert S. Silberman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $12,359,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Brock sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.91, for a total value of $450,631.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,863.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 172,238 shares of company stock worth $21,207,063. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Strayer Education in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Strayer Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Strayer Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Strayer Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Strayer Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strayer Education Company Profile

Strayer Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and other academic programs in the United States. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, nursing, public administration, and criminal justice to working adult students through its 74 physical campuses primarily located in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions, as well as through online.

