Strs Ohio Increases Stake in Southwestern Energy (SWN)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 142.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,258,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 738,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.21% of Southwestern Energy worth $6,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 2,836.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 39,088 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 18,135 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a $7.00 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Scotiabank set a $7.00 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.91.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $6.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $816.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the Marcellus Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 191,226 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; Marcellus Shale, Utica, and Upper Devonian unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs covering approximately 290,291 net acres in Southwest Appalachia; and the Fayetteville Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 917,842 net acres in Arkansas.

