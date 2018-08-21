Subsea 7 (SUBCY) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Subsea 7 S.A., formerly known as Acergy S.A., operates as an engineering, construction and services contractor to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The Company is engaged in the design, fabrication, installation and commissioning of seabed-to-surface projects and its scope of operations include Subsea, Umbilical, Riser and Flowline (SURF) systems; Life-of-Field; Conventional Services and Renewables. Services offered by the Company ranges from engineering and construction for subsea field developments, pipeline and riser systems and associated services, inspection, maintenance and repair, integrity management and remote intervention, fabrication and installation of fixed platforms and associated pipelines, as well as hook-up and platform refurbishment. Subsea 7 S.A. is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SUBCY. ValuEngine cut Subsea 7 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Subsea 7 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of Subsea 7 stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Subsea 7 has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $17.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.45.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.22. Subsea 7 had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.00 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Subsea 7 will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA operates as a seabed-to-surface engineering, construction, and services contractor to the offshore energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

