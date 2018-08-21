Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

SMCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Super Micro Computer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global X Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.9% during the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 235,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 10,926 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 51.5% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 3,510,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,788 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth about $2,270,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.7% during the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 674,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $18.95 on Tuesday. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $27.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.12 million, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.19.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services.

