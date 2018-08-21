Superior Group of Companies (SGC) Receiving Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) have been trending positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Superior Group of Companies earned a coverage optimism score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the textile maker an impact score of 48.539277121098 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NASDAQ:SGC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.05. 243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,896. Superior Group of Companies has a one year low of $18.53 and a one year high of $28.85. The stock has a market cap of $291.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $82.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.38 million. sell-side analysts expect that Superior Group of Companies will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Superior Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

SGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $29.00 target price on Superior Group of Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th.

In other Superior Group of Companies news, insider Philip Koosed sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $295,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for the personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels, commercial buildings, residential buildings, and food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

