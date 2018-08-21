Swiss National Bank Boosts Position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,838,729 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.54% of NXP Semiconductors worth $200,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 8.9% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 26,096 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at about $2,998,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 15.6% during the first quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at about $555,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 7.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 130,546 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $15,274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXPI traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.59. 74,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,813,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.26. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 52 week low of $86.67 and a 52 week high of $125.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.72.

NXPI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.80.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

