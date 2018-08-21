Syneron Medical (ELOS) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about Syneron Medical (NASDAQ:ELOS) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Syneron Medical earned a news impact score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 48.2811000584009 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ ELOS remained flat at $$11.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. Syneron Medical has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $11.43.

Syneron Medical Ltd. is engaged in the manufacture, research, development, marketing and sale of equipment for the aesthetic medical industry and systems for dermatologists, plastic surgeons and other qualified practitioners. The Company’s aesthetic medical products are based on its various technologies, including Electro-Optical Synergy (ELOS) technology, which uses the synergy between electrical energy, including radiofrequency (RF) energy, and optical energy to provide aesthetic medical treatments.

