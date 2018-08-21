Systematic Financial Management LP Cuts Stake in Gentex Co. (GNTX)

Systematic Financial Management LP lessened its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,479 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 25,516 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.09% of Gentex worth $5,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gentex by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,891 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 45,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in Gentex by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 58,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Gentex by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 63,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Trust CO grew its holdings in Gentex by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 179,072 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

GNTX stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.37. 1,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,077,369. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $16.86 and a twelve month high of $25.41.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $454.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.10 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 24.25%. Gentex’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard O. Schaum acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.99 per share, with a total value of $114,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gentex Corporation provides automatic-dimming and non-dimming rearview mirrors, and electronics for the automotive industry; dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry; and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and interior and exterior non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors with electronic features for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

