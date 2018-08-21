T-Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) Position Lifted by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,686 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 76,136 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,355 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,739,000. Finally, Overbrook Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 512,883 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,645,000 after acquiring an additional 196,244 shares during the last quarter. 33.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $65.84 on Tuesday. T-Mobile Us Inc has a twelve month low of $54.60 and a twelve month high of $66.52. The company has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile Us news, COO G Michael Sievert sold 5,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.38, for a total value of $347,432.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 460,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,356,366. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Mcauliffe sold 4,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $249,461.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,195.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,038 shares of company stock valued at $5,487,844. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on T-Mobile Us in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised T-Mobile Us from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.46.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 72.6 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

