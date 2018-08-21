Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (TRHC) President Sells $577,840.00 in Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $577,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of TRHC traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,149. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,956.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 2.03. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 1-year low of $18.95 and a 1-year high of $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.12. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a positive return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.73 million. equities research analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,217,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 64.7% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 63.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 26.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TRHC shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.36.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. It offers medication risk management, pharmacy cost management, and medicare risk adjustment services. The company offers its technology-enabled products and services to prescribers, pharmacists, and healthcare organizations for medication risk management and risk adjustment.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.