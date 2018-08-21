Tailored Brands (TLRD) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Monday morning. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TLRD. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tailored Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tailored Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tailored Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.75.

NYSE:TLRD opened at $21.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -34.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.65. Tailored Brands has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $35.94.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.05 million. Tailored Brands had a net margin of 3.26% and a negative return on equity of 488.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Tailored Brands will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 17th. Tailored Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

In other news, Director Dinesh S. Lathi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $81,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,217.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Tailored Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tailored Brands by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 674,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,225,000 after buying an additional 139,047 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Tailored Brands by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Tailored Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Tailored Brands by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 5,732 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

