Talanx (TLX) Given “Buy” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their buy rating on shares of Talanx (ETR:TLX) in a report issued on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Talanx in a report on Monday, August 13th. Societe Generale set a €38.00 ($43.18) price objective on shares of Talanx and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Commerzbank set a €36.00 ($40.91) price objective on shares of Talanx and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($38.64) price objective on shares of Talanx and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, equinet set a €39.00 ($44.32) price objective on shares of Talanx and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €37.94 ($43.12).

ETR TLX opened at €31.28 ($35.55) on Monday. Talanx has a 12-month low of €30.66 ($34.84) and a 12-month high of €37.32 ($42.41).

Talanx Company Profile

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

