Talos Energy (TALO) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Talos Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd.

Shares of TALO stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.33. 134,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,587. The company has a market cap of $678.97 million, a PE ratio of 135.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Talos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $30.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.64.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $203.91 million for the quarter. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.69% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. equities analysts forecast that Talos Energy will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the offshore exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

