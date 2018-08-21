Target (TGT) PT Raised to $85.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $76.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Friday, www.benzinga.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Target from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 price target on shares of Target and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. MKM Partners set a $91.00 price target on shares of Target and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Target from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.41.

Get Target alerts:

TGT stock opened at $83.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.90. Target has a 52 week low of $53.90 and a 52 week high of $84.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.74.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Target had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $16.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Target will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.35%.

In other news, insider Laysha Ward sold 43,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $3,484,649.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,176,191.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Janna A. Potts sold 5,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $386,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of Target by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,435 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 739.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,444 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 1,435.0% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.