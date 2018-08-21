TD Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.54 Million in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (AMX)

TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 92,232 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 102,360 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,166,000. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 2,487,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,493,000 after buying an additional 161,069 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,574,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 458.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 214,233 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 175,900 shares in the last quarter. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMX shares. TheStreet cut America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a report on Monday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.29.

NYSE AMX opened at $16.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.57. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.80.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Mexico and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and data center, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients, as well as residential broadband services.

