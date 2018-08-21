TD Securities Lowers Tahoe Resources (THO) Price Target to C$6.00

Tahoe Resources (TSE:THO) (NASDAQ:TAHO) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Eight Capital cut their target price on Tahoe Resources from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Tahoe Resources from C$9.50 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Tahoe Resources from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th.

Get Tahoe Resources alerts:

TSE:THO traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$5.06. The company had a trading volume of 437,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,566. Tahoe Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$4.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.50.

About Tahoe Resources

Tahoe Resources Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for silver, gold, lead, zinc, and copper deposits, as well as precious metals assets. The company holds interest in the La Arena gold mine located in the Huamachuco district of northern Peru; Shahuindo mine located in the province of Cajabamba in northern Peru; and La Arena II, a copper-gold porphyry deposit located in Peru.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tahoe Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tahoe Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.