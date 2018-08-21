TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL) Holdings Lifted by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,263,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,764 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $113,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,275,556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,925,628,000 after buying an additional 1,850,482 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,262,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $383,855,000 after buying an additional 192,532 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,631,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $327,075,000 after buying an additional 950,039 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,781,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $250,509,000 after buying an additional 58,771 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 5,769.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,504,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 2,461,554 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TEL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.91.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $93.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. TE Connectivity Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $77.16 and a fifty-two week high of $108.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.47.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 20.33%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.44%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of connectivity and sensors solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia?Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.