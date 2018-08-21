Ternium (TX) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TX. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ternium from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Scotiabank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Ternium in a report on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ternium from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Ternium in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Ternium stock opened at $28.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.12. Ternium has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $42.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter. Ternium had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 17.93%. equities research analysts predict that Ternium will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ternium in the fourth quarter worth $353,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 36.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 325,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,936,000 after purchasing an additional 86,354 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 13.5% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 60.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 85,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot-rolled coils and sheets, bars and stirrups, wire rods, cold-rolled coils and sheets, tin plates, hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes and tubular products, beams, and roll formed products, as well as other products, such as pig iron.

