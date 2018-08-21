Terra Firma Capital Co. (TII) Insider Stableview Asset Management Sells 30,000 Shares

Terra Firma Capital Co. (CVE:TII) insider Stableview Asset Management sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.62, for a total value of C$18,600.00.

Shares of TII stock opened at C$0.64 on Tuesday. Terra Firma Capital Co. has a twelve month low of C$0.60 and a twelve month high of C$0.79.

Terra Firma Capital Company Profile

Terra Firma Capital Corporation provides real estate financings secured by investment properties and real estate developments in Canada and the United States. It arranges financings for residential buildings and mixed-use properties, as well as land for residential and commercial development, and construction projects.

