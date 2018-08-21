Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,261 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $7,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTEK. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 80.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $69.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.10 and a twelve month high of $70.75. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $761.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.54%.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Jan K. Auman sold 1,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $135,957.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,498.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Tetra Tech from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water, Environment and Infrastructure (WEI); and Resource Management and Energy (RME). The WEI segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

