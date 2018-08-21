The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Holdings Raised by Keystone Financial Planning Inc.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up approximately 3.6% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $6,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 137,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,770,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,954,000 after purchasing an additional 77,520 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 98,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 135,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 327,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KO stock opened at $46.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $198.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.79. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $41.45 and a 52 week high of $48.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 40.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.68%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC set a $61.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Societe Generale set a $49.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Morningstar set a $49.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.24.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy N. Waller sold 48,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $2,246,043.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 200,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,323,676.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Murphy sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $2,602,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,869 shares in the company, valued at $6,547,591.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,822 shares of company stock worth $10,027,727 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

