Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

TBPH has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Theravance Biopharma from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $55.00 price objective on Theravance Biopharma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $31.00 price objective on Theravance Biopharma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

NASDAQ TBPH opened at $26.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.14. Theravance Biopharma has a 52 week low of $21.27 and a 52 week high of $35.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.80.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.44. Theravance Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 261.70% and a negative net margin of 640.07%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 million. equities analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma will post -4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bradford J. Shafer sold 14,040 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $336,538.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,776.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradford J. Shafer sold 10,140 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $244,272.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,775.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,223 shares of company stock worth $2,627,208 in the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chescapmanager LLC raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chescapmanager LLC now owns 403,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after purchasing an additional 52,690 shares during the period. Woodford Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodford Investment Management Ltd now owns 11,213,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,331,000 after purchasing an additional 315,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,750,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,066,000 after purchasing an additional 167,747 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 17,193 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.