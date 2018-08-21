Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Holdings Lessened by Motco

Motco reduced its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,608.7% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8,077.8% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO opened at $230.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $92.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.51 and a 52-week high of $236.29.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 10.36%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.17%.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Leerink Swann increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $239.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.08.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, insider Patrick M. Durbin sold 20,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.87, for a total value of $4,806,028.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.95, for a total value of $11,697,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,892,541.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,050 shares of company stock valued at $37,585,029. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

