TheStreet Downgrades Ctrip.Com International (CTRP) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other research firms have also commented on CTRP. BidaskClub raised shares of Ctrip.Com International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Ctrip.Com International in a research note on Sunday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ctrip.Com International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ctrip.Com International and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Ctrip.Com International from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.50.

NASDAQ CTRP opened at $39.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.47, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.63. Ctrip.Com International has a 52 week low of $38.04 and a 52 week high of $56.46.

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Ctrip.Com International had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 4.55%. analysts predict that Ctrip.Com International will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 1,257.0% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 174.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 339.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 9,888 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International during the first quarter valued at $208,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ctrip.Com International Company Profile

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and real-time flight status.

