Thomas Cook Group (TCG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $81.30

Shares of Thomas Cook Group plc (LON:TCG) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 81.30 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 82.15 ($1.05), with a volume of 5233996 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85.05 ($1.09).

TCG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.09) price target on shares of Thomas Cook Group in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 155 ($1.98) price target (up from GBX 140 ($1.79)) on shares of Thomas Cook Group in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 154 ($1.97) price target on shares of Thomas Cook Group in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thomas Cook Group in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.28) price target on shares of Thomas Cook Group in a report on Friday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 129 ($1.65).

Thomas Cook Group Company Profile (LON:TCG)

Thomas Cook Group plc provides leisure travel services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Northern Europe, and Germany. The company operates through Group Tour Operator and Group Airline segments. It owns, manages, or franchises 190 own-brand hotels in 16 countries under the Casa Cook, Sunwing, Sunprime, Sunconnect, Sentido, Smartline, and Aldiana brands, as well as partner hotels.

