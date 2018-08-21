Tiffany & Co. (TIF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Tiffany & Co. has set its FY19 guidance at $4.50-4.70 EPS.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.20 million. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tiffany & Co. to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:TIF opened at $131.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.79. Tiffany & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.15 and a fifty-two week high of $141.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TIF shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $94.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.68.

In related news, EVP Philippe Galtie sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $91,023.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,626.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pamela H. Cloud sold 55,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $7,285,363.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,407 shares of company stock valued at $9,389,318 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

