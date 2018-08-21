TimesCoin One Day Volume Tops $0.00 (TMC)

TimesCoin (CURRENCY:TMC) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. TimesCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of TimesCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TimesCoin has traded flat against the dollar. One TimesCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00009600 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005124 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015891 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000322 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00275621 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00152163 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000211 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010955 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00033996 BTC.

TimesCoin Coin Profile

TimesCoin’s genesis date was September 12th, 2013. TimesCoin’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins. TimesCoin’s official website is www.btc38.com/altcoin/tmc.

Buying and Selling TimesCoin

TimesCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TimesCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TimesCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TimesCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

