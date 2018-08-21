TJX Companies (TJX) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.83-4.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.85. TJX Companies also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.18-1.20 EPS.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $101.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $62.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.66. TJX Companies has a one year low of $66.44 and a one year high of $101.80.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.47 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. equities analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.61%.

TJX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TJX Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Nomura lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. MKM Partners set a $99.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a sell rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital set a $84.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.08.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 2,220 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $195,426.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,495 shares in the company, valued at $7,966,274.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $44,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,598.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.