TMAC Resources (TMR) PT Lowered to C$9.00

TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Monday morning. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on TMAC Resources from C$12.50 to C$10.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on TMAC Resources from C$8.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. CIBC lowered their price target on TMAC Resources from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Desjardins raised TMAC Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on TMAC Resources from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. TMAC Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$9.21.

TSE TMR opened at C$5.01 on Monday. TMAC Resources has a twelve month low of C$4.66 and a twelve month high of C$11.50.

In related news, insider Jason Robert Neal acquired 20,000 shares of TMAC Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.01 per share, with a total value of C$120,200.00.

TMAC Resources Company Profile

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

