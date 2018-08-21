Todd Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (FL)

Todd Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 4,216 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Foot Locker worth $17,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 55.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,883,833 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $99,183,000 after buying an additional 673,155 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Foot Locker by 22.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,704,364 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $77,617,000 after purchasing an additional 308,927 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at about $54,767,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Foot Locker by 12.8% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,160,848 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $61,119,000 after purchasing an additional 131,552 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Foot Locker by 78.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 862,593 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $39,282,000 after purchasing an additional 377,936 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 25,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $1,296,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FL stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.32. 8,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,709,464. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.42 and a 1-year high of $59.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.20. Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.79.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

