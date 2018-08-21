Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 1,562 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 412,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Delta Air Lines worth $20,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DAL. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth about $216,000. HL Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 105.4% during the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 137,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,549,000 after acquiring an additional 70,671 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 37.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 29,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 7,955 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 9.4% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 58,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 114.7% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In other news, VP Craig M. Meynard sold 1,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $97,377.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,402.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel A. Carp sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $1,288,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,188.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,681 shares of company stock valued at $7,061,493 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $57.90. The stock had a trading volume of 24,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,313. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.59 and a twelve month high of $60.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 12th. The transportation company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 26th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 25th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

Several brokerages have commented on DAL. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $73.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.36.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.