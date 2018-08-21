Toll Brothers (TOL) Issues Earnings Results

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.23, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $34.73 on Tuesday. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $33.47 and a twelve month high of $52.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 7.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.88%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Toll Brothers from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Zelman & Associates lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.56.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also builds and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

