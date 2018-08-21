Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Holdings in Andeavor (ANDV)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 135,339 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Andeavor worth $11,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Andeavor by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,392,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Andeavor by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Andeavor by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Andeavor by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 65,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Andeavor by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Andeavor stock opened at $148.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Andeavor has a 12-month low of $89.58 and a 12-month high of $152.97. The company has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Andeavor’s payout ratio is 36.48%.

In other Andeavor news, Director Paul L. Foster sold 58,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.37, for a total transaction of $8,782,956.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,280,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,217,648.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff A. Stevens sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.71, for a total transaction of $2,319,037.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,048,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,575,635.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 355,311 shares of company stock worth $50,872,862 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ANDV. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Andeavor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Andeavor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Andeavor in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Andeavor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $144.08 to $80.46 in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Andeavor in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.09.

Andeavor, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent petroleum refining, logistics, and marketing company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing, Logistics, and Refining. The Marketing segment sells gasoline and diesel fuel through retail, branded, and unbranded channels.

