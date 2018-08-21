Tower Bridge Advisors Raises Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)

Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 16,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 6,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.1% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.0% in the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 4,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the second quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 10,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, insider Patrick M. Durbin sold 20,550 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.87, for a total transaction of $4,806,028.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,050 shares of company stock worth $37,585,029 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

TMO traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $231.05. 8,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,760. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.51 and a fifty-two week high of $236.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $92.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.17%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.08.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

