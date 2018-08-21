Traders Buy Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on weakness during trading on Tuesday. $237.88 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $113.86 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $124.02 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Johnson & Johnson had the 6th highest net in-flow for the day. Johnson & Johnson traded down ($1.53) for the day and closed at $135.35

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.34.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $360.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.73.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

