Traders Sell Shares of Halliburton (HAL) on Strength (HAL)

Investors sold shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) on strength during trading on Tuesday. $24.76 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $60.27 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $35.51 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Halliburton had the 24th highest net out-flow for the day. Halliburton traded up $0.51 for the day and closed at $40.91

HAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays set a $62.00 target price on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Guggenheim set a $65.00 target price on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $63.00 target price on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.02%.

In other Halliburton news, Director Murry Gerber bought 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.66 per share, with a total value of $235,828.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,961 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,674.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 1,159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in Halliburton by 1,170.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,375 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

