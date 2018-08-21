Traders Sell Shares of Symantec (SYMC) on Strength (SYMC)

Traders sold shares of Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday. $15.26 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $45.19 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $29.93 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Symantec had the 33rd highest net out-flow for the day. Symantec traded up $0.19 for the day and closed at $19.55

SYMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Symantec from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Symantec to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Symantec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Symantec from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Symantec from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Symantec had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Symantec Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Symantec’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYMC. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Symantec in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Symantec during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Symantec by 117.9% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Symantec during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of Symantec by 47.9% during the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Symantec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Digital Safety and Enterprise Security. The Consumer Digital Safety segment provides Norton-branded services that provide multi-layer security services across desktop and mobile operating systems, public Wi-Fi connections, and home networks to defend against online threats to individuals, families, and small businesses.

