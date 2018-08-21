Transcat (TRNS) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Singular Research

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) had its price target hoisted by Singular Research from $25.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Singular Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.10% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Transcat presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

NASDAQ TRNS opened at $24.57 on Tuesday. Transcat has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $172.44 million, a PE ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.38.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Transcat had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $36.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.30 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Transcat will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan H. Resnick sold 1,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $37,917.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,566. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,166 shares in the company, valued at $434,309.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,255 shares of company stock worth $469,011. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRNS. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Transcat in the second quarter worth $196,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transcat in the second quarter worth $219,000. Hancock Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Transcat in the first quarter worth $292,000. ZPR Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 39.2% in the first quarter. ZPR Investment Management now owns 20,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 491.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 15,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

