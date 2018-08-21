Transcontinental Realty Investors (TCI) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Transcontinental Realty Investors earned a media sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.8022728453935 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NYSE TCI traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

